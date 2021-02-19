Music composer Anu Malik explains why Mumbai Indians are so successful in the IPL

Indian music composer Anu Malik feels the Mumbai Indians' spirit and their ability to fight the odds in any situation has made them successful in the IPL. Malik is a huge cricket lover and is often seen in the stands whenever the Mumbai Indians play at the Wankhede.

The Mumbai Indians have won 3 IPL titles in the last 4 years, and they are the most successful team in the history of the T20 tournament. Speaking exclusively to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Anu Malik talked about the various reasons why MI have dominated the IPL.

"One reason is the player believe in themselves. Rohit Sharma is a captain who leads from the front. The franchise loves them so much. I'm sure every franchise loves their players, but somehow that 'we will win' spirit is strongly imbibed by every Mumbai Indians player," said Anu Malik.

"We have come from the depths of despair in so many matches. Every man fights and they believe in the power of the Mumbai Indians," Anu Malik added.

The Indian musician also reserved special praise for two Mumbai Indians stalwarts - Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard.

"Rohit Sharma is wow. Something takes over him when he takes to the field while leading the Mumbai Indians. Even Pollard sometimes leads, and he really is fantastic," said Anu Malik.

The Mumbai Indians will once again be the favorites to win the title in the 2021 edition of the IPL. The tournament is likely to return to India after last season was played in the UAE due to COVID-19 restrictions.

MI bought 7 players at the latest IPL auction

Jimmy Neesham has joined the Mumbai Indians.

In the recently concluded IPL auction, the defending champions brought in 7 players, including the likes of Nathan Coulter Nile, Arjun Tendulkar and Jimmy Neesham.

MI squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Players bought at the latest auction: Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar