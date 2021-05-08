IPL 2021: "It is very tiring" - Mustafizur Rahman comments on bio-bubble fatigue

Bangladesh and Rajasthan Royals pacer Mustafizur Rahman is finding it difficult to constantly hop from one bio-secure bubble to another. Rahman said on Saturday that living in isolation is 'very tiring' and is getting worse as the days go by.

Mustafizur Rahman has been living in bio-secure bubbles for the past five months. He had just a brief break from this lifestyle after the series against the West Indies this year. He is currently in quarantine after returning to Bangladesh following the postponement of IPL 2021.

The left-arm pacer rued being confined to a single room for days. He also said the struggles are the same while playing in the IPL and international cricket.

''It is very tiring (living continuously in the bio-bubble) and it is getting difficult day-by-day. Hotel room and venue... how long can you enjoy the same routine? It is all the same (COVID-19 protocols), whether it is international cricket or IPL and it is difficult for everyone," Mustafizur Rahman told Cricbuzz.

"But there is nothing I can do. I was in a bio-secure bubble in India and I'm now doing quarantine here. We have not travelled like other passengers. After a member of one team was found positive, we were locked in one room for nearly five to six days. We later came in the plane that was rented for us,'' explained Mustafizur Rahman.

Alhamdulillah, we have safely back in Bangladesh without any trouble. I would like to thank @rajasthanroyals and @KKRiders franchises for making it happen. I would also like to thank our health ministry for it's contribution. pic.twitter.com/IippSdB8Qa — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) May 6, 2021

Mustafizur Rahman will have to live inside a bio-secure bubble once again during Bangladesh's ODI series against Sri Lanka, which begins on May 23. The Bangladesh Cricket Board made a desperate attempt to arrange a relaxation in the quarantine protocols for Rahman to no avail.

Everyone helped me to be comfortable in the dressing room: Mustafizur Rahman

Speaking of his stint with the Royals, Mustafizur Rahman said he was satisfied with his performance, which included 8 wickets across 7 games at an average of 28.00. He also hailed the RR director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara and his teammates for making him feel comfortable during IPL 2021.

"The rhythm was very good and I was able to do whatever I wanted to. I tried my best on my part and now it is up to you to judge how I fared. They (RR) had given me priority and I am happy that they gave me the chance to bowl with the new ball. I tried my best to meet their expectations," said Mustafizur Rahman.

"I knew Sangakkara from my Dhaka Dynamites days and I knew what he expects from me. Everyone else helped me to be comfortable in the dressing room," revealed Mustafizur Rahman.

