IPL 2021: Mustafizur Rahman shares a message in Bengali after joining Rajasthan Royals' camp

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman has arrived in Mumbai to join the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL. The bowler shared a message in Bengali upon his arrival, saying he will look to contribute to the best of his ability at the upcoming tournament.

Rajasthan Royals are the third franchise that the 25-year-old will play for in the IPL. The Bangladesh bowler has plied his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the past.

In the short clip shared by RR, Mustafizur Rahman shares a message which is translated to:

"This is the first time I'll be playing for Rajasthan Royals. I'm really excited. I'll work hard to contribute for the team. Thank You, Rajasthan Royals."

Rajasthan Royals secured Mustafizur Rahman's services at the 2021 mini-auction for his base price of INR 1 crore. After bursting onto the scene in international cricket, the bowler's stock has gone down a bit. He will be keen to deliver his best in the forthcoming IPL.

Mustafizur Rahman to miss first two matches of the season

The left-arm seamer was part of the Bangladesh squad on the tour of New Zealand, which ended on April 1. The visitors were whitewashed in both the ODI and T20I series.

Mustafizur Rahman will have to go serve mandatory quarantine in Mumbai, which will make him unavailable for RR's first game of the season against the Punjab Kings on April 12. The seamer may even miss RR's second encounter, against Delhi Capitals on April 15.

The 25-year-old has played 24 IPL games in his career, claiming 24 wickets at an economy of 7.51. The bowler played a significant role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's title-winning side in 2016. RR will hope that the Bangladesh bowler can replicate some of his form from that season which made him one of the toughest bowlers to go after.