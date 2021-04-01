Nitish Rana tests negative for COVID-19; to join KKR camp soon

Kolkata Knight Riders star Nitish Rana has tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2021.

According to an official statement by KKR, Rana returned negative when he was tested upon arrival to the KKR team hotel on March 19.

However, two days later, he tested positive during his quarantine period. The southpaw isolated himself for 10 days and got tested on Thursday (April 1), where he came out negative.

"Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive. He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative," Kolkata Knight Riders stated.

#KolkataKnightRiders batsman #NitishRana had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, #KKR said on Thursday, but he has subsequently tested negative and will start training soon #IPL2021https://t.co/tfwdwZ6zbW — CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) April 1, 2021

The statement further mentioned that Nitish Rana would recover to full fitness soon and begin his training for the upcoming IPL season.

Nitish Rana had his best IPL season last year in the United Arab Emirates

Nitish Rana aggregated 352 runs in 14 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2016. After two impressive seasons with MI, Rana switched to the Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL 2018.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Knight Riders since then. He has breached the 300-run landmark in every season with the franchise. Last year, he crossed the 350-run mark and ended with 352 runs in 14 innings.

Rana will look forward to playing the same way for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. KKR will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.