IPL 2021: No pressure from the BCCI to impose workload management on players, claim franchises 

The BCCI have reportedly not relayed any messages over to the Indian Premier League (IPL) regarding workload management, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind. The decision to rest players solely rests on the franchise as a result of the challenging conditions in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians' decision to leave out Hardik Pandya brought upon several questions which were dismissed off as only workload management by bowling coach Shane Bond. Following the loss against KKR, he said:

"Hardik is training well. He trained today (Thursday) and he is getting closer to playing. We are balancing the needs of our team along with the needs of Team India as well. This franchise looks after its players. We are hopeful that Hardik will be back for the next match, he trained well on Thursday," BCCI Official said

With the BCCI's name being dragged in at the prospect of players' workload management, the organization has asserted that they do not have a role in this decision. A BCCI official told ANI:

"We haven't passed any information to any team with regards to workload management. If a player is rested, it has to be the call of the franchise and the player. Also, the franchises know how to take care of their players."

Hardik Pandya is expected to don the fast bowling all-rounder's role for India in the T20 World Cup. He has been battling injuries in the recent past which has caused him to lose his spot in the Test side and has been playing as a pure middle-order batsman in limited-overs and franchise cricket.

No diktat from the BCCI on workload management: Franchise Official

Three franchise officials have made their intention to rest players very clear due to the extreme weather in the UAE. All officials were quick to rule out the BCCI's intervention in this regard. One of the officials said to ANI:

"It is very hot and the humidity can sometimes get to even the fittest player in the team. So, we are looking to rotate some of the players with an eye on workload management. Players are always the priority and everyone is on the same page when it comes to this."

"But no, no diktat from the BCCI on this and honestly they also know it isn't needed as franchises have always worked closely with the board in ensuring players are in top shape while playing the league."

Several of India's first-team players have played continuous cricket. They received a break following the culmination of the WTC Final and an unlikely few extra days after the fifth Test against England was abandoned. The players will head into the T20 World Cup right after the IPL at the same venues.

