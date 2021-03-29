IPL 2021: “No rest days” - Virat Kohli shares workout video as he begins preparations for IPL

A day after leading India to victory in the third ODI against England, Virat Kohli has posted a video of his intense workout session.

Virat Kohli’s next assignment is IPL 2021, which begins on April 9, where he'll lead Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Taking to his official social media account, Virat Kohli posted a video of himself working out on a treadmill. Along with the video, the RCB captain posted the caption:

“No rest days. From here on, it's all about speed #IPL.”

RCB have been one of the most underperforming sides in the IPL. They are yet to win the title even once. They have made it to the final thrice - 2009, 2011 and 2016 - finishing runner-up on all three occasions.

After failing to make the playoffs from 2017 to 2019, RCB put up an improved performance last season. They made it to the playoffs, where they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

At the IPL auctions earlier this year, RCB purchased Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore and New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jaimeson for INR 15 crore.

Virat Kohli led India to victory over England in all three formats

Virat Kohli will go into IPL 2021 on a high after leading India to victory over England in all three formats.

India first defeated England 3-1 in the four-match Test series. They came from behind to win the five-match T20I series 3-2. India then claimed the ODI series by beating England by seven runs in the decider.

Speaking after winning the ODI series on Sunday, Virat Kohli said:

“It has been an amazing season for us, and we wanted to finish on a high. This tour has been sweet, winning every series. Now to enjoy the IPL, it’s a different kind of challenge, and back again with this group of guys.”

Virat Kohli also warned that boards must look at better scheduling in the future to ensure players don’t suffer too much from bio-bubble challenges.

"Scheduling needs to be looked at in future, because playing in 'bubbles' for so long, two to three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward. You can't expect everyone to be at the same level of mental strength. Sometimes you do get cooked, and you do feel like a bit of a change. I am sure things will be discussed, and things will change in the future as well. But a different tournament, it brings fresh challenges heading into the IPL."

IPL 2021 begins with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener on April 9.