IPL 2021: "Normalcy returns!"- Fans troll RCB for horrible batting collapse

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a horror start to their second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they only managed to score 92 runs. None of the big guns fired and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers were right on the money from the get-go.
RCB trolled for horrible batting collapse
Fans on Twitter trolled the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers for failing to deliver. Here is what they had to say:
Kohli started on a fine note with an exquisite cover drive, but was trapped in front off the very next ball by Prasidh Krishna. Devdutt Padikkal did look in good knick but was caught behind off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.
KS Bharat struggled to get going on debut and could not handle the pace of Andre Russell. The big Jamaican didn't stop there as he got the big fish, AB de Villiers, off the very first ball he faced.
It all came down to whether Maxwell could provide that finish that would take them to a competitive total. But just then Varun Chakravarthy spun his magic. The spinner picked the wickets of Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga off consecutive deliveries. Sachin Baby also failed to make any kind of real impact.
Chakravarthy was the star man for KKR as he finished with figures of 3-13 and also contributed in the run-out of Kyle Jamieson. Ferguson cleaned up Harshal Patel and the final wicket was taken by Andre Russell, who also ended up with three wickets.
A target of 93 should not be a tough one but cricket is an unpredictable game. Virat Kohli's men will need to strike with quick wickets if they are to make a match out of this. KKR will be ecstatic with the way they have performed and will hope for a similar performance with the bat.