IPL 2021: "Normalcy returns!"- Fans troll RCB for horrible batting collapse

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a horror start to their second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they only managed to score 92 runs. None of the big guns fired and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers were right on the money from the get-go.

RCB trolled for horrible batting collapse

Fans on Twitter trolled the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers for failing to deliver. Here is what they had to say:

Sai @akakrcb6 This is not real match for RCB this is practice match for RCB ... 10 players playing T20 cricket after 3-4 months . This is not real match for RCB this is practice match for RCB ... 10 players playing T20 cricket after 3-4 months .

Protagonist @daddyyvinci

#KKRvRCB That blue gems is ABD wicket. Season after season, same story. That blue gems is ABD wicket. Season after season, same story.

#KKRvRCB https://t.co/hMrNfp8Qnk

arfan @Im__Arfan Last 7 games of Kohli leading the team, RCB decided to make farewell compilation of last few years performance under him. Grand start with humiliation against KKR. Last 7 games of Kohli leading the team, RCB decided to make farewell compilation of last few years performance under him. Grand start with humiliation against KKR.

Maithun  @Being_Humor Kohli should start performing.. can’t see RCB doing this to him.. 😢😢 Kohli should start performing.. can’t see RCB doing this to him.. 😢😢 https://t.co/8teKx4fs1E

Sonali @samtanisonali1 And to think that each boundary/six would count toward RCB’s charity campaign today 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😭😭 And to think that each boundary/six would count toward RCB’s charity campaign today 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😭😭

Varun @wizardrincewind Venky daddy gonna do a Sadananda Gowda if RCB score less than 90 Venky daddy gonna do a Sadananda Gowda if RCB score less than 90

Gaurav rajpurohit @Gauravrazz1220



The most important lesson that as a RCB fan I have learned over the past 13 years : #KKRvRCB | Glenn Maxwell |The most important lesson that as a RCB fan I have learned over the past 13 years : #KKRvRCB | Glenn Maxwell |



The most important lesson that as a RCB fan I have learned over the past 13 years : https://t.co/KbTxR4H8Ds

Soumyashree Biswal @FervidCrickster



#IPL In recent years, RCB v KKR encounters have either been really high-scoring or extremely boring, less than 100 totals-type games. In recent years, RCB v KKR encounters have either been really high-scoring or extremely boring, less than 100 totals-type games.



#IPL

Kohli started on a fine note with an exquisite cover drive, but was trapped in front off the very next ball by Prasidh Krishna. Devdutt Padikkal did look in good knick but was caught behind off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

KS Bharat struggled to get going on debut and could not handle the pace of Andre Russell. The big Jamaican didn't stop there as he got the big fish, AB de Villiers, off the very first ball he faced.

It all came down to whether Maxwell could provide that finish that would take them to a competitive total. But just then Varun Chakravarthy spun his magic. The spinner picked the wickets of Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga off consecutive deliveries. Sachin Baby also failed to make any kind of real impact.

Chakravarthy was the star man for KKR as he finished with figures of 3-13 and also contributed in the run-out of Kyle Jamieson. Ferguson cleaned up Harshal Patel and the final wicket was taken by Andre Russell, who also ended up with three wickets.

A target of 93 should not be a tough one but cricket is an unpredictable game. Virat Kohli's men will need to strike with quick wickets if they are to make a match out of this. KKR will be ecstatic with the way they have performed and will hope for a similar performance with the bat.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee