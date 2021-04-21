"Only no balls can beat Bumrah"- Fans react as shambolic MI batting enables DC win

Delhi Capitals (DC) finally managed to beat defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) after five failed attempts in a row. Jasprit Bumrah bowling no balls at the death just summed up the kind of day MI had. Rishabh Pant's men were too good on the day and won the game despite taking it to the last over.
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was the star of the show with the ball as MI once again failed to put up a good score batting first. The 38-year-old's four-wicket haul restricted the defending champions to just 137-9.
MI did have their moments in the second innings where one might have felt that their brilliant bowling could once again snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. But the DC batsmen led by Shikhar Dhawan showed the right composure and ensured that there was no fairytale ending for MI in this game.
Twitterati trolls MI batting after loss to DC
DC fans were elated as MI had beaten them on all four occasions, including the final last season. MI fans, on the other hand, were disappointed with the way their batsmen threw their wicket away and failed to put up a competitive total.
They were also shocked to see one of the best in the business at the death, Jasprit Bumrah bowling uncharacteristic no balls at crucial moments. Here's what Twitter had to say about the game:
MI got off to a great start defending their modest target of 138 by dismissing Prithvi Shaw early. But Australian star Steve Smith came to the crease and ensured DC didn't lose momentum. He added a crucial half-century stand with Dhawan which set the platform for the chase.
Although DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the second half of their chase, there was always a set batsman available to ensure there wasn't a collapse.
While DC will be high on confidence after back-to-back wins, MI will need to sort out their batting woes and will need to find a way to post totals in excess of 160 which would give them a better chance of winning games.