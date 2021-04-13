IPL 2021: “Option nahi bacha hain mere pass!” – KL Rahul pulls Arshdeep Singh’s leg after last over heroics

KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh reflected on Punjab Kings’ thrilling last-over win over Rajasthan Royals after the match. While the bowler admitted he was happy to have the captain’s backing in tense situations, KL Rahul cheekily suggested he didn’t have any other option.

Arshdeep Singh was tasked with bowling the 20th over for Punjab Kings. The bowler had to defend 13 off the final over and Arshdeep rose to the occasion brilliantly, conceding just eight runs.

Arshdeep Singh spoke to KL Rahul after the game, where the PBKS skipper asked him to share his mindset in pressure situations. However, just as the 22-year-old began thanking KL Rahul for showing faith in him, the Punjab Kings skipper had this to say.

“Option nahi bacha hain mere pass, isiliye last over tereko hi dalwana tha! ( I didn’t have any options left, had to give you the last over),” KL Rahul said jokingly.

This one went down to the wire! Sanju goes for the big shot over cover, but doesn't get all of it. Taken. @PunjabKingsIPL win by 4 runs.#VIVOIPL #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/HklxqlAGY2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021

Punjab Kings went in with just five frontline bowlers in their first game of the season. Although they had part-time options like Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan, the batting-friendly Mumbai wicket meant KL Rahul didn't get an opportunity to try out a sixth bowling option.

The predicament meant KL Rahul had to rely on his five frontline bowlers to do the job, which led to Arshdeep Singh bowling the final over for the side. The left-arm pacer justified the faith shown in him, ending up as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/35.

After KL Rahul’s hilarious comment, Arshdeep Singh admitted the skipper’s backing helps him in performing better.

“It feels good when the captain backs you and gives you the ball in pressure situations. The kind of confidence the support staff, coaches and captain gives, it really helps. Looking forward to delivering for the team in the future and do well for the captain whenever he gives me the ball,” Arshdeep claimed.

“Punjab Kings is not for the light-hearted” – KL Rahul

Advertisement

The Punjab outfit have developed a habit of taking games right down to the wire. The team often find themselves in closely-contested games.

Arshdeep Singh asked KL Rahul how he felt about the team's knack for keeping viewers interested until the last ball.

“As a captain and as a player, I wouldn’t want to keep being part of such games. But Punjab Kings is not for the light-hearted. It wasn’t even last year and I don’t think it will be this year as well. But fingers crossed we will win a few games quite comfortably. But this was a great win and very important for us to start off like this,” KL Rahul said.

The Punjab Kings would be happy to end the nail-biting encounter on the right side. Many of their players impressed during the season opener, and the franchise will look to continue with this form when they take on the Chennai Super Kings on April 16.