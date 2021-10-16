IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs KKR Final match (updated)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul to end IPL 2021 as the tournament's highest run-getter. Gaikwad amassed 635 runs in 16 games to bag the Orange Cap award.

His opening partner, Faf du Plessis, was only two runs behind him on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard. Du Plessis played a match-winning knock of 86 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), helping CSK capture their fourth Indian Premier League title.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ruturaj Gaikwad is the winner of IPL 2021 emerging player award. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the winner of IPL 2021 emerging player award. https://t.co/WDlgOE3vus

In the second innings of the IPL 2021 final, KKR opener Shubman Gill recorded a half-century to climb to eighth on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard. Gill was the top scorer for KKR in the IPL 2021 final with 51 off 43 deliveries.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Harshal Patel won the IPL 2021 Purple Cap (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel won his first IPL Purple Cap award this year. The right-arm pacer topped the standings by taking 32 wickets. Avesh Khan and Jasprit Bumrah were the two other names in the top three.

CSK's all-rounder Shardul Thakur went past the 20-wicket mark for the season by scalping three wickets during the IPL 2021 final. Thakur was the most successful bowler from the Chennai-based franchise this season, with a total of 21 wickets to his name.

KKR's mystery spinner Sunil Narine broke into the top ten in the Purple Cap standings by taking two wickets against CSK. However, his spin-bowling partner Varun Chakravarthy went wicketless.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 by scoring 635 runs. He smashed one century and four half-centuries in the season. His highest score was 101*.

Also Read

Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 by taking 32 wickets. He equalled DJ Bravo's record for the most wickets by a single bowler in an IPL tournament. His best bowling figures were 5/27.

Edited by Bhargav