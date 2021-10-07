IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs PBKS match (updated)

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul became the first batter to score more than 600 runs in IPL 2021 during his incredible knock of 98 runs against the Chennai Super Kings earlier today. Rahul could have completed his first ton in the ongoing Indian Premier League had CSK given PBKS a bigger target.

Opening the innings for Punjab in a run-chase of 135 runs, Rahul got his team off to a flying start. He relentlessly destroyed the CSK bowlers and amassed 98 runs off 42 deliveries to take his overall IPL 2021 tally to 626 runs.

Meanwhile, CSK opener Faf du Plessis overtook his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard. Du Plessis scored 76 runs against PBKS and attained the number two position in the standings with 546 runs in 14 innings. Gaikwad, who managed only 12 runs, is right behind him with 533 runs.

Even PBKS batter Mayank Agarwal could score only 12 runs in the match against CSK. He remained at number seven with 441 runs to his name in 12 innings.

Shardul Thakur climbed to sixth position in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap standings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com).

Chennai Super Kings pacer Shardul Thakur has attained the sixth ranking on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard by taking three wickets against the Punjab Kings. Thakur has overtaken the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan in the standings.

Arshdeep Singh added two more wickets to his tally in the match against CSK. Singh now has 18 wickets while his teammate Mohammed Shami has one wicket more than him.

Sanju Samson and Varun Chakravarthy will be in action in IPL 2021 next

The next IPL 2021 match features the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sanju Samson, ranked fifth on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard, will aim to end his season on a high.

Meanwhile, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy will be keen to bring his 'A' game to the table and ensure his team qualifies for the playoffs.

