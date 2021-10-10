IPL 2021: “Our meeting lasted for 2 minutes” - Ravindra Jadeja on plans for Qualifier 1 against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed their team meeting for Qualifier 1 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) lasted all of two minutes. Jadeja explained that they don’t want to complicate things as everyone in the team is well aware of their roles.

CSK are taking on DC in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Chennai will have a point to prove as Delhi got the better of them in both the matches in the league stage.

Speaking ahead of the big game, Jadeja said they will look to do the basics right and hopefully get the desired result.

Jadeja said in an interview posted on IPLT20.COM:

“Our meeting lasted for two minutes. We were told that the same team is playing. We don’t panic and keep things simple. Everyone is experienced and so there is not a lot of need to discuss too many things. Hopefully, we can implement our plans and win today’s match.”

CSK have experimented a bit at the top of the order with the likes of Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa batting at no.3 in a couple of matches. Asked to elaborate on how such decisions are made, Jadeja explained:

“Generally, Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) plans things in advance. If you look at the batting order, there have not been so many changes at Nos. 5,6 and 7. The changes have been at the top of the order. But usually, the player knows before the game that he has to bat at a certain number. We don’t change around a lot because most of us are experienced players and everyone knows what their role in the team is. But yes, if suddenly there is a change in plan, as in a particular batter needs to tackle a specific bowler, then Mahi bhai sometimes makes a quick decision.”

CSK reverted to Moeen Ali batting at no.3 in the last league match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The England left-handed batsman was dismissed for a duck.

“There is equal pressure on everyone” - Ravindra Jadeja

Although CSK finished on the second position in the points table, they slipped to defeat in their last three games.

Admitting that it wasn’t ideal heading into the playoffs, Jadeja asserted that it’s all about playing well from here on. He concluded:

“The league stage is over and we are in the playoffs now. The team which plays well on a particular day, doesn’t panic and backs their strengths would be successful on that day. There is equal pressure on everyone. We need to bring out our A game today and every individual knows his role. We didn’t do well in the last three games but, as I said, it’s all about doing well on the particular day.”

CSK won the toss and have elected to bowl first in the qualifier against DC. They have not made any changes to their playing XI.

