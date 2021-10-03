IPL 2021: "Our system doesn't want to pick deputies who can threaten the captain's job" – Gautam Gambhir

Emphasizing the role of vice-captain, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that some of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have missed the opportunity to groom their No.2s.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star also pointed out that the system picks vice-captains based on how submissive they are so that they aren’t threats to their captains’ position.

"I am all for a good leader and his legacy but for me the No. 2 in the ranks is a more important debate. I am not sure we give enough importance or relevance to the vice-captaincy in our cricket.

"In any good machinery, an organization or a team there is a No.2 who has dumped his ego and dreams in the garbage bin placed at the entrance of the office. From there on, he is busy carrying No. 1’s vision and firmly gazing at the bigger picture for the organization.

"Unfortunately in our systems a vice-captain is picked on the basis of how submissive he is. If he is deemed to be threat to the captain’s position, he is not picked for the role. Some of the current teams in the IPL have missed the opportunity to groom their no.2s. To me that is a bigger hurdle than not winning an IPL trophy,” Gautam Gambhir wrote in his column for the Times of India.

This may be why teams have struggled with mid-season captaincy changes or find the need to fall back on experienced overseas options.

One of the finest brains in the sport, Gautam Gambhir led KKR with distinction between 2011 and 2017, leading them to two titles.

He also served as a deputy to MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag in the national team. When given an opportunity, he led India to wins in all six ODIs he captained.

Anil Kumble was an exemplary vice-captain for India: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir praised Anil Kumble’s role as India’s vice-captain and how the leg-spinner was selfless and yet very competitive.

"In my time I had seen Anil Kumble being an exemplary vice-captain for India. He was always selfless, a giver and yet fiercely competitive.

"He was always ready to carry forward the team culture created by the leadership group of his time. It is a pity that vice-captain Kumble could not lead India for long," added Gautam Gambhir.

After Rahul Dravid stepped down from the captaincy in 2007, Anil Kumble was given the charge to lead India’s Test team. He led for a year before announcing his retirement during the 2008-09 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.

