IPL 2021: 'Pant shaayd apne teacher se aage nikal gaya hai'- Virender Sehwag previews DC vs CSK match

Former Punjab Kings batter Virender Sehwag previewed the upcoming IPL 2021 game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com.

Sehwag spoke about how tonight's match is crucial for both teams even though they have qualified for the next round. A win tonight would almost guarantee a place in the top 2, thereby confirming two chances for the team to make it to the summit clash.

Rishabh Pant made his IPL 2021 captaincy debut against Chennai Super Kings and started the season with a win. Now, Pant will go head-to-head with his idol MS Dhoni again. Sharing his views on tonight's match, Virender Sehwag said:

"Today's match is between Delhi and Chennai. Sometimes, seeing Pant's innovation, Dhoni must be saying, (Sehwag shared Hrithik Roshan's meme from War movie) 'Woh kabhi mera student hua karta tha ab shaayd wo apne teacher se aage nikal gaya hai.' (He was my student once upon a time but now he is ahead of his teacher)."

The Delhi Capitals have momentum on their side as they head into their battle against the Chennai Super Kings. The Capitals completed a double over Mumbai Indians in their last IPL 2021 match, while CSK suffered a loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

It seems Delhi Capitals will win tonight in IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag conceded that CSK will have an advantage because of MS Dhoni's enormous experience, but he felt Rishabh Pant's team will earn two points from tonight's fixture.

"Dhoni is Dhoni. Chennai is on top and Delhi is in second position. Both teams would like to finish in the top two because they will have an advantage in the playoffs. Even if they lose one match, then they have another chance. It seems today Delhi will win," Virender Sehwag concluded.

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and DC will begin at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. It will be exciting to see if Virender Sehwag's prediction proves right.

