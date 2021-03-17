Parthiv Patel explains why Mumbai Indians went for Piyush Chawla

Parthiv Patel feels Mumbai Indians have done well to snap up Piyush Chawla ahead of IPL 2021. The former player believes the leg-spinner's presence will bring some much-needed experience to the Mumbai Indians’ spin attack.

The five-time champions bought Piyush Chawla for Rs 2.4 crore in the IPL 2021 auction last month. Many trolled the franchise for getting a 32-year-old leg spinner, especially after he failed to live up to his Rs 6.75 crore price tag for the Chennai Super Kings last year.

Nevertheless, in a discussion on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Parthiv Patel explained how Piyush Chawla could help the Mumbai Indians this season:

"I don't think it is a disadvantage for Mumbai Indians, because if you look at the Mumbai Indians squad last year, there was only one thing which everyone could notice; they didn't have an experienced spinner. They have Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar, but they needed someone experienced, and that's what Mumbai Indians did in this auction. They got Piyush Chawla, a very experienced campaigner in IPL,” said Patel.

Mumbai Indians went in with Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya as their spin bowlers last year. Chahar picked up 15 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.46, while Krunal Pandya snared six wickets at 7.57.

Despite the success of their spinners, Mumbai Indians bought Piyush Chawla this year. That makes sense, as the franchise will play five games at the Chepauk, a spin-friendly surface. Parthiv Patel hailed the Mumbai Indians' decision to bring in an experienced campaigner like Piyush Chawla, saying in this regard:

"He knows how to bowl on Chennai wicket or on slow and low wickets. So, I think Mumbai Indians have covered all their bases. It depends on where they are playing, so it won't be a disadvantage. That's what champions can do, even after winning a tournament they try and fill spots, and that's exactly what Mumbai Indians have done.”

A look at Piyush Chawla’s IPL career

The leg-spinner has played for numerous franchises throughout his IPL career, doing so with varying degrees of success.

Piyush Chawla is third on the list of wicket-takers in the IPL. With 156 scalps in 164 games, he is just 14 behind Lasith Malinga’s record.

The reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, will not place league games at the pace-friendly Wankhede in IPL 2021. They will play five matches in Chennai and another four in Delhi. Both grounds tend to favour the slower bowlers, so Mumbai Indians' gamble on Piyush Chawla gamble could prove to be a masterstroke as the IPL season progresses.