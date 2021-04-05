IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel explains why RCB will rely a lot on Glenn Maxwell

Parthiv Patel believes Glenn Maxwell will be the most important player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore middle-order for IPL 2021.

During his appearance on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Parthiv Patel spoke at length about Glenn Maxwell, explaining why the Aussie will be crucial for RCB this season. From Parthiv's perspective, Bangalore will rely a lot on Maxwell in the upcoming IPL season since the rest of their middle-order lacks experience.

When asked if the Royal Challengers Bangalore could use Glenn Maxwell to his full potential, Parthiv Patel replied:

"You'll have to keep your fingers crossed about that because Maxwell has been a out and out match-winner for Australia. He hasn't put the IPL stage on fire since last five years. Everyone would be hoping that he has a good season and then RCB also would be hoping that Glenn Maxwell has a very good season because they don't have any experienced middle-order batsmen. That's why they will rely a lot on Glenn Maxwell."

Parthiv Patel concluded by saying the Royal Challengers Bangalore would expect Glenn Maxwell to justify his hefty price tag of ₹14.25 crore in IPL 2021.

Who will bat with Glenn Maxwell in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's middle-order this season?

Parthiv Patel rightly pointed out in his recent interview that the RCB middle-order is not experienced enough. Glenn Maxwell is the biggest name present in that department, along with his compatriot Daniel Christian. However, the Indian middle-order batters do not have a lot of experience under their belts.

RCB's top-order options - Virat Kohli, Finn Allen, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Azharuddeen and AB de Villiers - are a mix of superstars and extremely talented young individuals with a lot of potential.

Advertisement

In contrast, their middle-order - consisting of the likes of Washington Sundar, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande - is significantly weaker. Some of the names mentioned haven't even made their IPL debuts.

Parthiv Patel's observation of Glenn Maxwell being the most important player in RCB's middle order is spot-on. Virat Kohli will be hoping that Maxwell comes good and helps Bangalore mount a serious challenge for the IPL crown.