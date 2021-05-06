IPL 2021: "Glenn Maxwell was brilliant to start with" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has lauded Glenn Maxwell's contributions for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), especially in the initial few matches of IPL 2021.

Glenn Maxwell amassed 223 runs in the six knocks he played for RCB before the tournament was suspended. These runs came at a decent average of 37.16 and an impressive strike rate of 144.80.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel spoke in glowing terms about Glenn Maxwell's superlative performances in RCB's first three encounters on the spin-friendly Chepauk track.

"I thought he [Maxwell] was brilliant to start with in this tournament, especially on the wickets like Chennai. He does play spin well but those were very very difficult wickets to play spin," said Patel.

Glenn Maxwell in #IPL2021:



39(28) - #RCB was 2/46 vs MI

59(41) - #RCB was 2/47 vs SRH

78(49) - #RCB was 2/9 vs KKR



Three innings at Chepauk where batting was difficult for most the players - he made it look easy at most times. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

The former RCB player pointed out that the presence of Glenn Maxwell alleviated some of the pressure from the shoulders of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"I thought his comeback was brilliant for RCB and that allowed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to think freely. Yes, they were getting the runs, there is no doubt about it but sometimes you need your mind to think freely that if we get out there is a Maxwell who can do the job for them," added Patel.

Glenn Maxwell had a massive role to play in RCB finishing their Chennai leg of IPL 2021 with an all-win record. The maverick Aussie smashed 176 runs at an excellent strike rate of 149.15 in those three encounters.

"Sending Glenn Maxwell at No.4 was brilliant" - Parthiv Patel

Glenn Maxwell batted ahead of AB de Villiers in the RCB batting lineup [P/C: iplt20.com]

While lauding RCB's decision to bat Glenn Maxwell at the No.4 position, Parthiv Patel expressed delight at the 32-year-old finally delivering as per expectations.

"Sending him [Maxwell] at No.4, which bisected AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the batting lineup, was brilliant. It was great to see that the amount of money which was paid to Glenn Maxwell, he has just started to give dividends for that," concluded Patel.

Glenn Maxwell 78 (49)

AB de Villiers 76* (34)



First time the No.4 and No. 5 batsmen of a team have scored 75+ in the same innings in IPL history. #RCB #IPL2021 #RCBvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell batting ahead of AB de Villiers probably gave the Victorian more freedom to play his dominating game. His performances in Chennai were especially praiseworthy, considering that he has struggled against the spinners on turning pitches in the past.