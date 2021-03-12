"It will not matter where the Mumbai Indians are playing" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel believes that not playing at the Wankhede Stadium won't impact the Mumbai Indians as they have all the bases covered.

IPL 2021 will be staged across six venues, with none of the franchises playing on their home turf. The Mumbai Indians have their league stage matches scheduled in Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel pointed out that the Mumbai Indians have assembled a squad good enough to perform in all conditions.

"I have done a lot of scouting for MI. I know what kind of work we have put in, what kind of process the Mumbai Indians have put in. It will not matter as much where Mumbai Indians are playing," said Patel.

The new member of the Mumbai Indians scouting team highlighted that Piyush Chawla's acquisition has plugged a hole in the squad.

"If there was any one thing which anyone would have talked about last year's Mumbai Indians squad is the need of another experienced spinner, ideally a wrist-spinner, we have got that. This year we went in with the thought that it is just a one year tournament with the big auction coming up, we needed the most experienced wrist-spinner in the side and we got it. So, I think we have covered all the bases as far as the Mumbai Indians is concerned," added Patel.

The addition of Chawla, the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, will lend some much-needed experience to the Mumbai Indians' spin attack.

We have seen how well he can bowl: Parthiv Patel on Marco Jansen

Parthiv Patel also explained that the Mumbai Indians had done their homework before roping in uncapped South African all-rounder Marco Jansen. He was snapped up by MI at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2021 Auction.

"Everyone is playing good cricket. There have been some surprises about Marco Jansen where not many people knew about it but we have seen in the videos how well he can bowl. He is tall, lanky, 20-year-old and can hit long. We released Coulter-Nile and got another two fast bowlers. So all in all, the Mumbai Indians are sitting pretty. Now it is up to how we prepare and how the process happens and just get that habit going," concluded Patel.

The Mumbai Indians will be hoping to win a record-extending sixth IPL title this year. It would also make them the first team to win a hat-trick of titles in the prestigious league if they manage to emerge victorious yet again.