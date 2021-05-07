IPL 2021: Pat Cummins and his KKR teammates leave India for Maldives

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently posted on their social media platform that Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Ben Cutting and David Hussey have safely left India and are on their way to Maldives.

"Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives. Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon!" KKR tweeted, sharing a couple of photos from their departure.

#KKR Overseas Players & Support Staff Travel Update: 👋🏼 Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives.



Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon! 🏠 @DavidHussey29 #IPL2021 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/mIsCplI97F — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021

The Australian players and coaches involved in the IPL cannot fly directly back home as there is a travel restriction put up by their government until May 15. The players will need to quarantine themselves in Maldives before being allowed to enter Australia.

KKR had a disappointing outing at the IPL 2021, winning just twice in seven games. They were languishing in seventh spot on the points table when the league was suspended. Given the way KKR performed, it would have taken a miraculous turnaround for them to make the playoffs.

"I’ve felt quite helpless" - Pat Cummins on playing amidst the pandemic

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins recently opened up on playing in the 14th edition of the IPL in such trying times. The KKR bowler acknowledged that he felt quite detached from the game, given the raging pandemic in India.

"I’ve felt quite helpless and quite detached from it all, being kept in comfortable hotels. We were playing games and training like every other year. It just felt that I should be doing more for the people around us," the Australian bowler said in an interaction with the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cummins also weighed in on whether playing during the pandemic was the right call. While people in Australia suggested it wasn't right, he said that he received support from Indian fans as the IPL was taking their minds off the grave situation for 3-4 hours.

"The first thing I wanted to do was make sure playing the IPL was the right call. Speaking to people back home, some had the view that it didn’t see right cricket was going on over here in amongst all the COVID cases. But the response I was getting from people in India was the opposite. They all said that with so many people in lockdown they really appreciate the fact that for three or four hours each night they can watch the IPL," added Pat Cummins.

On the field, Pat Cummins had an average campaign with the ball in IPL 2021. The bowler picked up 9 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 8.83 before the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

The 27-year-old's most memorable performance, however, came with the bat when he smashed an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls to bring KKR on the verge of an improbable victory against Chennai Super Kings.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021