IPL 2021: "Eoin Morgan likes to use me as a wicket-taker" - Pat Cummins

Fast bowler Pat Cummins spoke about his role in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set-up ahead of their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday,

The Australian cricketer revealed that skipper Eoin Morgan likes to use him as a trump card for picking up wickets in challenging situations.

Pat Cummins said he wants to focus on maintaining a reasonable economy rate while bowling those difficult overs.

"I think if you are a specialist bowler, then you have to be ready to bowl in all facets, in any over of the game. But I think my role is to...when Eoin Morgan puts his hand up, then come in, try and be aggressive and take a wicket. Obviously, the economy is important while taking those wickets," Pat Cummins said.

Speaking about the shift in venue from Chennai to Mumbai, Pat Cummins said that playing on the Chepauk track was challenging.

"It has been a bit of an adjustment. Its (the ball) been spinning a little bit down there and not a lot of pace and bounce , but it has been good as it is a different challenge. I think we have been playing pretty well," he added.

Pat Cummins speaks about his formula for bowling yorkers

Pat Cummins also acknowledged that batters are too good these days towards the end of the innings. Thus, he felt that it was essential to pick up wickets through the middle overs.

"Everyone is so good these days, specially at the back end of an innings. If you don't take wickets through the middle, no matter who you are, you are going to go for 10-15 runs an over. Wickets are key any time of the match," the 27-year-old said.

Speaking about how he nailed yorkers in a match, Pat Cummins said:

"For me it is about the feel, in warm up and days before the match, just run in and feel the ball in my hand. It is always a pretty nice place to bowl, if you don't bowl in the right areas, you will go for runs. Look forward to a different challenge."

Pat Cummins has picked up four wickets in the first three games of the season at an economy rate of 7.33.