IPL 2021: “PBKS haven’t backed their players enough, they keep chopping and changing a lot” - Ashish Nehra

Former India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra reckons Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) management seems to lack confidence in their players, which is why they make too many changes. Nehra feels PBKS must back their players to get the best out of them.

PBKS failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. Their playoff hopes are not looking rosy in IPL 2021 as well. PBKS were no. 6 in the points table, with three wins and five losses when the event was halted.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, Nehra opined that PBKS are highly inconsistent because of their inability to put together a competent playing XI.

“As it is, IPL is unpredictable. And here, we are talking about Punjab Kings. On their day, they can chase down 200, while on other days they can fold up for 140 even on a good batting surface. Also, I feel PBKS keep chopping and changing a lot. They haven’t backed their players enough. They keep changing their players after one or two matches. This is definitely an issue with PBKS and needs to stop,” Nehra said.

Speaking of backing players, the former cricketer hopes PBKS would play Nicholas Pooran in the second half despite his horror run during the India leg. Describing the left-hander as a game-changer, Nehra said:

“Nicholas Pooran is a very important member of the PBKS batting line-up, according to me. He had a very poor first half. But I hope, they play him and make him bat higher up the order. In the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), he was batting at No. 7 in some games, which is not his slot. He should not bat below No. 4.”

The 42-year-old also pointed out the case of all-rounder Chris Jordan, who featured in only three games for PBKS in the first half.

“Chris Jordan is a highly experienced T20 player, but he was made to sit out after a couple of poor games. It shows PBKS are lacking in planning and execution. They need to starting backing their players, and learn from their mistakes,” he added.

On the signing of England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, Nehra agreed it was a good decision but reiterated that it would be important for PBKS to give him a fair chance to prove his worth.

“Adil Rashid is an experienced bowler. Leg-spinners and wrist -pinners have been making quite a big impact in recent years, so Rashid is a good pick. But this is his first IPL, so if he struggles in the first couple of games, it will be important for PBKS to retain their faith in him. If PBKS back Rashid, he should do the job for them,” Nehra stated.

The 33-year-old Rashid is set to make his IPL debut in the second half of this year’s edition in the UAE.

“Chris Gayle’s presence in PBKS important off the field as well” - Ashish Nehra

The former India pacer urged PBKS to utilise the services of the legendary Chris Gayle in a better way, not only as a player but as a mentor for youngsters too.

“PBKS have a big name like Chris Gayle in their midst. His presence is important not only on the field but off the field as well to guide the youngsters and keep the team environment positive. Jordan is experienced as well, as I mentioned earlier.

“Yes, these are foreign players, but it all depends on the team combination. In some franchises, there are 4-5 big Indian names. But in PBKS, even the captain is relatively new. Gayle can thus help him out. This is something coach Anil Kumble will have to look at as PBKS resume their journey in IPL 2021,” Nehra concluded.

The Kings will restart their IPL 2021 campaign with a game against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on September 21.

