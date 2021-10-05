IPL 2021: Photo of Ziva Singh Dhoni praying for CSK's win against DC goes viral

Ziva Singh Dhoni, the daughter of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, enjoyed the IPL 2021 game between CSK and Delhi Capitals yesterday. The match was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in a close encounter but a picture from the Chennai Super Kings' supporters' stand has gone viral online. It features MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva, praying for Chennai's victory.

Quite a few fan clubs of MS Dhoni have posted the photo on their social media pages. Here are two of the top posts:

In the photos, Ziva Singh Dhoni can be seen watching the match with her mother Sakshi. Sitting beside them were family members of the other Chennai Super Kings players and franchise officials. Ziva took a whistle with her to the stadium to cheer for the Super Kings.

Unfortunately, the Super Kings failed to win the match. After receiving an invitation to bat first from birthday boy Rishabh Pant, CSK scored 136/5 in 20 overs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis provided a decent start for the team, but the likes of Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa failed to get going.

MS Dhoni could not time the ball to perfection last night against the Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni worked very hard for his 27-ball 18 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

CSK skipper MS Dhoni had a forgettable night in Dubai. He came out to bat in the ninth over and remained in the middle till the 20th over, but he could only manage 18 runs off 27 deliveries.

The right-handed batter failed to smash a single boundary in his 27-ball knock. Eventually, he lost his wicket to Avesh Khan. Ambati Rayudu's half-century guided CSK past 135. However, the total was not enough to record a win against DC.

