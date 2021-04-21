IPL 2021: Pragyan Ojha reveals MS Dhoni doesn't wish his teammates "good luck" before a game

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has stated that MS Dhoni doesn't wish his teammates "good luck" or "all the best" before a match. Ojha explained that Dhoni used to wish his team success in the past, but he stopped doing so after results started dipping.

MS Dhoni is currently leading IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings, who have won their last two encounters. Speaking to Sports Today, Pragyan Ojha revealed an interesting anecdote regarding the former India skipper.

"MSD will never wish his team members "all the best" or "good luck" before a game. Because he feels, if he wishes somebody quite a few players he has wished during a game, it ended up in a very different way. Maybe that's why he has stopped it," said Ojha, who played under the leadership of Dhoni during his playing days.

Ojha further added that even opposition players would stay away from Dhoni's best wishes.

"Once we had a conversation about people having different kinds of sentiments and that's when he said he never wishes his players before a game. And before the game, none of the players from the opposition go to him. They don't want any wishes from him," Ojha added.

MS Dhoni acknowledges his struggles with the bat

MS Dhoni

Although CSK have had a decent start to their IPL 2021 campaign, MS Dhoni is yet to get going with the bat. While the 39-year-old was out for a duck against the Delhi Capitals, Dhoni played a sluggish knock of 18 off 17 balls versus the Rajasthan Royals.

Following CSK's win over the Royals, Dhoni acknowledged that his inability to get going from the start could have cost his team in another match.

"Glad we scored 180, I thought we could have got more. The first six balls I played could have cost us in another game," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

It remains to be seen whether we will get to see the best of Dhoni with the bat this season. CSK will be in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

