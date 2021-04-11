IPL 2021: Prasidh Krishna reveals the lesson he learnt from Virat Kohli after playing for India

Prasidh Krishna recently made his international debut for India in ODI cricket against England. The fast bowler revealed he learned to play on the front foot and remain positive even during adverse situations from Virat Kohli.

Prasidh Krishna will soon be in action for the Kolkata Knight Riders when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter of the season. Going into the IPL, Krishna will undoubtedly feel more confident after making an impact in his international debut series.

Speaking about the lessons he learned from the Indian camp, the Karnataka bowler said:

"At the beginning of the match where I made my debut, there was a bit of pressure situation. But Virat and the other seniors told me to always be on the front foot, and it worked well. We made a comeback, and we won. So yes, that's one lesson I have learnt - about being positive no matter what the situation is."

Prasidh Krishna returned with figures 4-54 in his first match, the best-ever figures for an Indian bowler on debut in ODI cricket. The fast bowler was under the pump early on as Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow took him to the cleaners in his opening spell. After conceding 37 runs in his first three overs, Krishna managed to break the back of England's innings in his second spell.

Prasidh Krishna's performance in IPL

The Karnataka bowler was initially picked as a net bowler by KKR in 2018. However, just a few days later, the franchise offered to sign Prasidh Krishna and invited him to join the squad after being impressed with his line and length in practice sessions.

Prasidh Krishna picked 10 wickets in 7 matches in his debut campaign for KKR in 2018 at an economy of 9.28.

In the last IPL, the fast-bowler didn't have the best of time with the ball, playing just six games and picking up four wickets. Once again, his economy was on the higher side as he conceded runs at 9.33 runs per over.

However, with international experience under his belt, skipper Eoin Morgan will hope the 25-year-old can emerge as the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for the Kolkata-based franchise in the 14th edition of the IPL.