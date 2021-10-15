IPL 2021: “Pressure will get to Eoin Morgan before MSD” - Brad Hogg on CSK-KKR final

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan will be under greater pressure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final compared to MS Dhoni.

Hogg pointed out that Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) captain Dhoni will not be fazed by the challenge since he has nothing much to prove. But the 50-year-old stated there is plenty at stake for Morgan, considering he will be leading England in the T20 World Cup.

Sharing his views on the two captains who will be featuring in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday, Hogg concluded that Dhoni is better placed to succeed in comparison to Morgan.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table 2021 | IPL time table

The former KKR bowler explained:

“MS Dhoni will probably have better leadership than Eoin Morgan. Nothing fazes him. His form won’t be fazing him because he’s coming at the other end of his career. Eoin Morgan wants to find form with the bat. He will have that little bit of extra pressure on his mind with the T20 World Cup around the corner. MS Dhoni behind the stumps is going to add vital leadership but also skill. He’s going to have more of an impact in the game than Morgan.”

Analyzing Morgan’s horror run with the bat, Hogg stated that the left-hander is looking good, but keeps finding ways to get out. He explained:

“Morgan has had very short, sharp innings’ throughout the tournament. He’s timing the ball here and there. He’s still trying to play that aggressive game but he is finding a way to get out. I think that’s going to be a big difference in this particular game. When it comes to leadership, Dhoni is going in there with a better frame of mind. The pressure will get to Eoin Morgan before MSD.”

Morgan has scored only 129 runs in 16 IPL 2021 games at a strike rate of 98.47 with a best of 47 not out.

“KKR will have the better balanced bowling attack” - Brad Hogg

KKR have stifled opponents on the basis of their spin strength in IPL 2021. While Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been extremely difficult to get away, Shakib Al Hasan has also come in and made an impact.

Hogg believes that when it comes to balance in the bowling attack, KKR have the edge over CSK. He opined:

Also Read

“In Dubai, it is crucial to have spin. If you look at KKR, they will probably go in with three spinners. I don’t think they will change things for Andre Russell, which is good. Spin in Dubai has been very economical. CSK are going to go in with all pace and one spinner in Jadeja. KKR will have the better balanced bowling attack.”

While Chakravarthy has claimed 18 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 6.40, Narine has picked up 14 scalps in 13 matches while maintaining an economy of 6.44.

Edited by Samya Majumdar