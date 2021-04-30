IPL 2021: “Prithvi was amazing; it was lovely to watch from the other end” - Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals (DC)'s senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has described Prithvi Shaw’s innings against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as an amazing one. He also added that he enjoyed watching Shaw's whirlwind knock from the best seat in the house.

Shaw hammered 82 off only 41 balls as DC got the better of KKR by seven wickets during an IPL 2021 game in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan featured in an opening stand of 132, in which the latter contributed a patient 46 off 47 balls.

Speaking about Shaw and the pair's match-winning partnership against DC on Thursday, Dhawan said:

“Prithvi (Shaw) was playing amazing cricket, and it was lovely to watch from the other end. We were getting so many runs, so I didn’t think of taking too many risks. So, according to the situation, I played my game.”

Asked if his game compares with that of Shaw’s, Shikhar Dhawan replied in the negative, explaining:

“I don't have to compare and just play my game according to the situation, and that’s what I did.”

I enjoy taking smart risks and trying something new: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2021, with 311 runs in seven games.

Advertisement

Last year, he was the second-leading run-getter in the tournament, scoring over 600 runs. On whether he has made a concerted effort to upgrade his skills, Shikhar Dhawan replied:

“I've made a conscious effort to bring up my strike rate. This game needed that, and as an opener, I have to take those risks. At the same time, I am smart enough to know when to take risks and when not to. Today, there was no need for me to take any risk. From the other end, Prithvi was playing on a totally different level. I was lucky to watch his innings as well. I enjoy taking smart risks and trying something new rather than sticking to the same process. When you take risks, you get rewarded and you can get out as well. So I enjoy taking that risk.”

On his equation with DC coach Ricky Ponting, Shikhar Dhawan said:

“It is amazing. I really enjoy playing under Ricky (Ponting). He's a great coach, and our team is a strong family. He keeps everyone together, not just the playing eleven, even the net bowlers in the team. He makes sure he takes good care of them.”

Advertisement

With five wins from seven games, the Delhi Capitals are second in the IPL 2021 points table, behind Chennai Super Kings on net run rate.