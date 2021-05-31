Priyam Garg explains what went wrong for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first half of IPL 2021

Priyam Garg has admitted that the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not perform well during crucial moments during IPL 2021.

The right-handed batter, who did not get an opportunity to play in the first seven matches of the IPL, said the team management always tried to field their best starting XI. They regularly altered the combinations as per the opponent and the playing conditions.

Speaking to India TV Cricket on Monday, Priyam Garg offered his views on why SRH could win only one of their first seven games of IPL 2021.

"Our team always gives its best. Even this year, the players gave their best, but we could not execute our plans at the crucial moments. I think the captaincy change was the management's call because you can only play four foreigners so they wanted their best XI," said Priyam Garg.

"I believe SRH always fielded their best XI. However, we could not perform well in a few games this year," added Priyam Garg.

Priyam Garg played 14 matches in IPL 2020, aggregating 133 runs at a strike rate close to 120. Since SRH backed him last year, fans expected him to continue playing in the team's middle-order in IPL 2021. Surprisingly, the team management kept him on the bench during the first half of this year's tournament.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be missed if they do not come to play: Priyam Garg

David Warner lost his place in the SRH playing XI this year. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Priyam Garg further reflected on the first half of IPL 2021 and added he tried his best to learn from the other players. He said even though he was on the bench, he continued to work hard so that he was ready to perform when given a chance.

"Obviously, I did not get an opportunity in the first half of IPL 2021. However, I learned a lot from other players. I observed how the seniors handled the pressure situations. I continued working hard so that whenever I get a chance, I could make the most out of it," said Priyam Garg.

IPL 2021 is set to resume in the UAE later this year. However, there is a question mark over the availability of the foreign players. When asked if he would get more opportunities to play in case Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were unavailable, Garg replied:

"It is not in my hands. It is the management's call. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are excellent players. They have won many games. They will be missed if they do not come to play. And if they come, it will be great for the team."