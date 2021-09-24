"Proper bottling"- Fans troll RCB, Maxwell for poor batting

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could only post 156 runs in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (September 24). Even after their opening duo of Devdutt Padikkal (70) and Virat Kohli (53) added 111 runs, RCB couldn't quite kick on and get the finish that they would have hoped for.
Fans troll RCB for disappointing batting performance
Dwayne Bravo, who picked up three wickets in his quota of four overs, was brilliant with his variations and proved to be too good for the RCB batsmen. RCB could only score 66 runs in the last ten overs and their fans were understandably disappointed with the performance. They also trolled Glenn Maxwell, who failed to score big again and continued his horror run in the UAE.
Here is what they had to say:
RCB had a good start, thanks to some brilliant batting from Padikkal and skipper Kohli. The duo pounced on loose deliveries and scored at a good run-rate from the start. However, once the powerplay ended and the slower bowlers were introduced, things started to change.
Ravindra Jadeja began to grip the ball and both Kohli and Padikkal found it difficult to get him away for runs. After a point, the duo seemed to have reached a stage of desperation which eventually led to RCB losing the wicket of Kohli.
Fans hoped AB de Villiers would turn the game back in RCB's favor, but even he had to depart early. Glenn Maxwell was a huge talking point as he once again failed in the UAE. The Aussie could only score 11 runs and departed with another poor score to his name.
CSK picked up a flurry of wickets towards the end as RCB ended up with just 156-6. MS Dhoni will be delighted with the way his team played and executed the plan, particularly towards the backend of the innings.
The wicket looks to have slowed down, however, and CSK will still need a good start from their openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, to get to the target comfortably. Kohli and his men will hope that their slower bowlers and the likes of Harshal Patel can use their variations to get the job done.