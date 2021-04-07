IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Moises Henriques explains what makes a T20 franchise successful

Punjab Kings all-rounder Moises Henriques has said that having experienced players and being calm under pressure are the two most important qualities for a successful T20 franchise.

The 34-year-old recently led the Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash title in the 10th edition of the competition. The Australian all-rounder is set to play for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 after the franchise bought him for INR 4.2 crore in the mini-auction earlier this year.

Moises Henriques said that teams that think the clearest and are calm under pressure tend to do well in close games:

"I think a big part of building successful franchises is having experienced players and being calm under pressure. Most T20 games get to a stage in the game where they are close, and then it is about whoever can stay the calmest and think the clearest that end up performing and winning those games," Moises Henriques explained in an interview with the Punjab Kings.

However, the 34-year-old was quick to add that experience is not a prerequisite for success in T20 cricket, as there are a lot of youngsters who can deliver under pressure.

"The experience in being in those moments over and over again helps clinch games, but having said that, there are obviously a lot of youngsters who also manage to stay calm in those moments and execute their skills. So to a large extent, it is about who can execute their skills best when those games are close because inevitably in T20 cricket, there are always turning points,” the Australian added.

This will be Moises Henriques' eighth season in the IPL. In 57 games in the competition, the all-rounder has scored 969 runs at an average of 28.5. With the ball, the Australian has picked up 38 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38.

"Just because you’re the captain, it doesn’t mean you run the show" - Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques added that he would share his inputs with captain KL Rahul in IPL 2021. The all-rounder believes that a captain alone cannot run the show and a team needs a lot of leaders to stand up in tight situations.

"Just because you’re the captain, it doesn’t mean you run the show. I had ten other very good players (at Sydney Sixers), very good leaders out there helping me. And now I’ll be trying to do the same for KL (Rahul), whether it be while playing or watching the game. It is about trying to make the team get better from wherever I may be,” Moises Henriques said.

Punjab Kings had a poor campaign last season, winning only once in their first seven encounters. Even after a late flourish, they only finished sixth in the points table.

The Punjab-based franchise will look for a better start when they take on Rajasthan Royals on April 12 in their opening match in the 14th edition of the IPL.