IPL 2021: Punjab Kings join forces with Round Table India to provide oxygen concentrators to COVID patients

IPL franchise Punjab Kings have extended their hand to help India fight the battle against COVID-19. PBKS have joined forces with Round Table India (RTI) to provide oxygen concentrators to needy COVID-19 patients.

Punjab Kings will finance the oxygen concentrators and RTI will handle the distribution part - whether they need to be directly handed over to patients or charitable institutions. Once a concentrator is returned after use, it will be sanitized before being handed over to another patient.

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia, while announcing PBKS's COVID relief program called 'Project Saah', said the only way India can defeat the virus is by joining forces.

"The current situation that the world is facing is nothing short of a catastrophe. The only way I think we can overcome this pandemic is by joining hands, stepping up to the challenge and reaching out to as many of those who are left distressed, distraught and helpless. Punjab Kings joining forces with Round Table India is yet another small step towards battling this unprecedented crisis," Ness Wadia said in an official release.

Support us in making this dream a reality — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 24, 2021

Punjab Kings currently hold the sixth position in the IPL 2021 Points Table

Punjab Kings played eight matches in IPL 2021 before the BCCI temporarily suspended the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. The KL Rahul-led outfit held sixth place in the standings, with six points to their name.

The Kings performed decently in their matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. They couldn't maintain consistency, however, and thus struggled to enter top four of the IPL 2021 points table.

It will be interesting to see how the Punjab Kings perform in the second phase of IPL 2021.