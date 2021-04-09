IPL 2021: Quinton de Kock to skip quarantine, will be available for selection against RCB - Reports

Quinton de Kock is likely to be available for selection for tonight's IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

It is learned that Quinton de Kock took a bubble-to-bubble transfer from South Africa, where he was part of the ODI series against Pakistan. Having arrived through a specially arranged chartered plane, the transfer will allow him to skip the mandatory seven-day quarantine rule.

It could mean that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock could open the innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Media reports earlier suggested that the South African contingent, including Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller, and De Kock, would miss the first games of their respective teams due to the seven-day quarantine rule.

Although it is not confirmed yet, Quinton de Kock's availability for the first game might also allow other Proteas players to follow suit. Chris Lynn was expected to play in place of the former South Africa skipper against the RCB.

Quinton de Kock's recent form

How will the Rohit-de Kock partnership fare in IPL 2021?

Quinton de Kock was one of the most prolific run-scorers for MI in IPL 2020. The southpaw smashed 503 runs at an average of 35.93, while his strike rate read 140.50.

His ability to give consistent starts at the top of the order went a long way in allowing the Mumbai Indians to sail through the league stage before eventually winning the IPL title.

Quinton de Kock looked in decent touch in the two ODIs against Pakistan. He scored an 18-ball 20 in the first ODI and followed it up with a near-flawless 80 off 86 balls in the second game.