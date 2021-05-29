IPL 2021: Twitter in awe as artwork re-imagines Rahul Dravid in RCB kit

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave a glimpse of what Rahul Dravid would look like in their IPL 2021 kit. The franchise took to social media to share the artwork of the legend in their jersey, blasting fans back to the past.

"Drop a ❤️ if you would have loved to see the legend, Rahul Dravid, in the new 2021 kit. 😍," the caption read on Instagram and Twitter and the responses were a blend of emotions from Dravid fans across the country.

A look back at Rahul Dravid's IPL journey with RCB

Dravid was an integral part of the RCB fold in the first three seasons of the IPL. He led the Bengaluru-based franchise in the opening edition, but the side didn't get a favorable result, finishing seventh.

During his time with RCB, Dravid stacked up 1132 runs from 52 matches at an average of 28.30. He scored five fifties at the time and stuck to his role, playing anchor.

Dravid is the fifth-leading all-time run-scorer for RCB. Virat Kohli (6500 runs) tops the list and is followed by AB de Villiers (4416), Chris Gayle (3420) and Jacques Kallis (1271).

"Want 'Indirangar goonda' Rahul Dravid back": Twitter

Twitter reactions were quite funny as people wanted the "Indiranagar goonda" back. The nickname stems from a CRED advertisement that sees Rahul Dravid as an angry man who ranted at people while driving. The commercial was one of the highlights during IPL 2021 which was paused following the rise of COVID-19 cases and the bio-bubble breach that saw a few players and personnel test positive.

Here are a few reactions:

should have added glasses, indiranagar ka goonda would be complete..! — NKRM.Krrish (@NKRM_Krrish) May 28, 2021

Definitely We wanted see Indira nagar ka gunda 😁 — sagar k patil (@sagarkpatil1) May 28, 2021

We are waiting to watch our beloved Rahul Sir as RCB coach. — ರಘು (@gbTf86NRXSiCGrh) May 28, 2021

Wall of Cricket 🔥 — Prince (@kumar_15555) May 28, 2021

Related news: IPL 2021 likely to resume in September

After weeks of speculation, it appears the league will resume just four days after the conclusion of India’s five-Test series against England. A Board official revealed that the weekend of September 18-19 will mark the resumption, while the final will be played on October 9-10 weekend.

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start should be between September 18th to 20th. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to restart it on a weekend date. Similarly, October 9th or 10th will be the final as it’s a weekend,” a person privy to the developments told PTI.

The existing schedule hasn’t been revamped yet, but it has been reported that the remaining 31 games will see 10 double-headers and seven evening games. All four knockout matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.