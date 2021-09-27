"Rajasthan, a franchise that frustrates me" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rajasthan Royals

Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed that the Rajasthan Royals are a franchise that has frustrated him greatly. He felt the over-reliance on England players has let the Royals down.

Rajasthan Royals had banked heavily on the English trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler for this season. However, none of them could be available for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to different reasons.

Manjrekar opined that there is a high amount of uncertainty about availability when it comes to England players.

“Rajasthan, a franchise that frustrates me. A franchise that I know the people who run. But somehow, their inclination to go for the English players is letting them down a little bit. Because they have become very uncertain with their availability,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Instagram (presented by Dafa News).

Most of the main England players are not available for the franchises for the second leg of the IPL 2021. Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow had pulled out of the league just before the commencement of the UAE leg citing personal reasons.

"One wonders what the logic is of keeping on playing Riyan Parag" - Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Rajasthan Royals have a problem with their middle-order

Riyan Parag hasn't had consistent returns in the IPL over the years

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that the middle-order struggles are plaguing Rajasthan Royals. He wondered why the franchise has persisted with Riyan Parag, despite his repeated failures.

“Their problem is more with the middle-order. One wonders what the logic is of keeping on playing Riyan Parag. Is there something in him that we haven’t seen? Because they have condoned his long-term failures."

The former India batter reckons that the bowling attack of the Royals looks reasonably good at this point.

“Their bowling looks all right. They have got their seam bowlers covered. Sakariya, Unadkat, shows a lot of promise. Tabraiz Shamsi is a good buy.”

Rajasthan Royals have eight points from nine matches and are in sixth place in the points table. They will meet bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (September 27) in their next encounter.

