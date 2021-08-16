IPL 2021: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi's participation in doubts amid political turmoil in Afghanistan

Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi's participation in the second phase of the IPL 2021 is in jeopardy amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

Although Rashid and Nabi are in the United Kingdom (UK), participating in brand new competition 'The Hundred', their families are back in Afghanistan, which has left both cricketers worried.

Peace 🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 15, 2021

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official confirmed that they are keeping a watch on the developments and are hopeful that Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will be available for the second half of IPL 2021.

"It is too early to comment but we are keeping a watch. For us, nothing changes and we expect Rashid and other Afghan players would be part of IPL," the BCCI official said.

The Hundred concludes on August 21 and it remains to be seen what Rashid and Nabi will decide about their future with the ICC T20 World Cup to follow later this year.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

Both cricketers Afghanistan have been associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad for quite some time now. While Mohammad Nabi has had limited opportunities to showcase his talent, Rashid Khan is an integral member of the squad and is largely responsible for their consistent performances in the competition.

Rashid was in his usual element in the first half of the IPL 2021, picking up 10 wickets from seven matches. However, Hyderabad didn't had a great start to the tournament as they find themselves in eighth spot with only two points at the end of the first half.

Despite being unsure about Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi's participation, Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to make a turnaround in the UAE. They start their 2nd half campaign against the Delhi Capitals on September 22.

The second half of IPL 2021 starts on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns against Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Diptanil Roy