IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja points out the thing CSK have done differently this year

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes his team's batsmen have played their roles to perfection in IPL 2021, which has contributed to their success this season.

Last year, the Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates. But this year, the three-time IPL winners hold the number one position in the points table.

In an interview before CSK's match against the Mumbai Indians, Ravindra Jadeja spoke about the things his team has done differently in IPL 2021:

"Momentum is a crucial factor in T20 cricket. All batsmen are playing their roles well. Even the small contributions to the team make a significant difference. So, I think that's what we are doing differently this year," said Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja says CSK have not made special plans for the match against MI

Ravindra Jadeja has been a game-changer for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most dominant teams in the IPL, but they have struggled a bit against the Mumbai Indians. In their previous meeting, the Mumbai-based franchise crushed the Super Kings by ten wickets.

When asked if the Chennai Super Kings have prepared a special plan for their match against the Mumbai Indians, Jadeja replied:

"No, there's nothing different. But since they are a good team, we will have to focus a bit more on the field. Mumbai is a team that you cannot take lightly. All three departments of their team are strong. So, we will have to focus more and try to bring our 'A' game to the table tonight."

