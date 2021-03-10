Ravindra Jadeja predicts himself to be the world's best cricketer in 2025

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes he will be the best cricketer on the planet in 2025.

The Rajasthan Royals posted a question on their official Instagram handle, asking their fans who would be the world's best cricketer in 2025.

There were many names present in the comments box. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also decided to answer the question and dropped his name in the comments.

The Royals' Instagram admin pinned Jadeja's comment and replied to him:

"End of discussion."

Ravindra Jadeja's comment on Rajasthan Royals' post

Ravindra Jadeja was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad that lifted the trophy in the inaugural IPL season. Jadeja played for the Royals until 2010 before the Kochi Tuskers Kerala signed him at the auction.

The Chennai Super Kings bought him in 2012 and since then, Jadeja has been a match-winner for the franchise.

Jadeja has been one of the most successful all-rounders in IPL history. He has played 184 IPL matches, scalping 114 wickets and aggregating 2,159 runs.

The Chennai Super Kings did not have a memorable season last year, but Jadeja ensured they did not finish in last place. The 32-year-old played a couple of game-changing knocks for CSK in IPL 2020.

Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action because of his injury issues

As mentioned ahead, Ravindra Jadeja has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings squad. Unfortunately, the all-rounder has been away from the field for quite some time because of his injuries.

While Jadeja has now resumed training, the BCCI have still not included him in India's T20I squad for their upcoming series against England. Instead, Jadeja might return to the Indian cricket team for the ODI series against England.

But looking at the brilliant performances of the other Indian all-rounders, it seems like the governing body might allow Jadeja some more rest ahead of a hectic season.