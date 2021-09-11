IPL 2021: RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson reaches UAE for second half of the tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has reached the UAE to take part in the second half of IPL 2021.

Jamieson was one of the biggest buys at the IPL auction earlier this year. He was purchased by RCB for a whopping ₹15 crore.

The Virat Kohli-led franchise took to Twitter to announce the arrival of their star all-rounder in the UAE. RCB’s tweet read:

“Welcome to the UAE Kyle! Can’t wait for you to join up with the rest of the boys and get the ball rolling. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021.”

Some members of the RCB contingent, who were not involved in any international cricket, landed in the UAE at the end of last month. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and South African legend AB de Villiers recently joined the RCB camp.

As per latest reports, RCB captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj will land in the UAE on Sunday morning. The franchise are said to have arranged a charter flight for the duo, who are in Manchester.

Jamieson had an impressive run in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. The New Zealand all-rounder claimed nine wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 16. But his economy rate of 9.20 was on the higher side. He also struck a few impressive blows with the willow.

Kyle Jamieson looking at IPL 2021 as preparation for T20 World Cup

Earlier, Jamieson had admitted that he was looking at the UAE leg of the IPL as an opportunity to prepare himself for the T20 World to be played at the same venue.

New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

Kyle Jamieson was quoted as saying by ESPN cricinfo:

"It certainly gives us, (and) me a little bit of a head-start in terms of getting used to those conditions and those grounds. It's nice to have a block of T20 cricket going into the World Cup and, like I said, just a good chance to practice some T20 skillsets in the venues we're going to be playing on."

On the lessons he learnt from the first half of IPL, Jamieson stated:

"I think it was good to have the first block of T20 cricket and, I guess, you are constantly reviewing that and try and see what the plans are at certain stages of the game, certain conditions, different grounds, different batters.”

Jamieson was the man of the match in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, claiming seven wickets in the Test in Southampton.

Edited by Samya Majumdar