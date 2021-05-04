IPL 2021: “RCB has always been my favourite team because of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli” - Rajat Patidar

Batsman Rajat Patidar has revealed that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has always been his favourite IPL team because of the presence of match-winners like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in their ranks.

Rajat Patidar has played four matches for RCB so far, scoring 71 runs, with a best of 31. In an interview posted on RCB’s official Twitter account, Rajat Patidar opened up on his experience of playing for the franchise so far. He said in this regard:

“RCB has always been my favourite team because of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Luckily, I got a chance to play with them. I was nervous before meeting them, but I liked it a lot after coming here.”

Rajat Patidar scored a crucial 31 off 22 balls in his team's thrilling one-run triumph over DC in Ahmedabad.

During the match, the 27-year-old featured in crucial stands with Glenn Maxwell and De Villiers after RCB lost two wickets early. Asked about what he discussed with the two batsmen out in the middle, Rajat Patidar said:

“We talked about the match situation and how we can play while being calculative. We knew if we do that right, we can overcome the pressure situation. That is what we were talking about.”

Bold Diaries: Rajat Patidar



Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid my heroes: Rajat Patidar

The Indore-born Rajat Patidar started out as a spin bowler before turning to batting after his coaches told him that he possessed decent talent in that department. On his batting heroes, Rajat Patidar said:

“At that time, there was just one name - Sachin Tendulkar. It all started because of him. And then slowly, when I started playing, I started following others like Rahul Dravid, and, from the current lot, I like Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli a lot. I have different idols in different formats.”

Like most cricketers, Rajat Patidar, too has had his battles with injuries; he had to undergo an ACL knee reconstruction surgery. ACL surgery is the surgical reconstruction or replacement of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the knee.

Providing details about the surgery, Rajat Patidar stated:

“I love playing football and suffered an ACL injury (while playing it). I got it reconstructed from Mumbai. I had full support from my family; they never forced me to join it. When I had to get the surgery done, it took a lot of effort to convince the family because they were sceptical about how it would impact my career.”

In a rapid-fire round, the cricketer from Madhya Pradesh described Yuzvendra Chahal as the funniest RCB player and Virat Kohli as the most hardworking one. Asked to name RCB’s latecomers, Rajat Patidar replied:

“I have seen AB de Villiers come late twice.”

RCB’s match against KKR on Monday in Ahmedabad was postponed after two members of the opposition team tested COVID positive. RCB are next scheduled to face Punjab Kings on May 6.