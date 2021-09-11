IPL 2021: "Safe transit of players is the utmost priority" - RCB arrange a charter flight for Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers (RCB) captain Virat Kohli will land in the UAE on Sunday morning alongside teammate Mohammed Siraj for the second leg of IPL. The franchise has arranged a charter flight for the duo, who are currently stationed in Manchester.

An official from the RCB camp verified the same during his conversation with ANI. He disclosed that the two cricketers will be flown from Manchester at 11:30 pm (UK Time) on Saturday and will reach the gulf country on Sunday morning.

"Yes, we have arranged a charter flight for Virat and Siraj. Both of them will be flying out at 11:30 PM UK time on Saturday and they will reach Dubai early Sunday morning. Safe transit of players is the utmost priority for RCB. They will undergo 6-day quarantine there before joining the team bubble."

After the cancelation of the fifth Test match between India and England, the IPL franchises have begun the process of flying their players to the UAE early. While a charter flight has been arranged for Kohli and Siraj, players from Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are expected to fly commercially as per recent reports.

The Fifth #ENGvIND Test has been canceled due to concerns over rising COVID cases in the Indian Camp.



Health and safety of everyone involved is paramount and the right call has been made. We hope and pray that everybody is safe. #PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FRGiBlGUwB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 10, 2021

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed the travel plans for their players while speaking to PTI. He pointed out that since it is not possible to arrange a charter flight, their players could board a commercial flight to reach the IPL venue.

“The charter flight is no longer possible. We’re trying to arrange tickets for them on a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will be quarantined for six days just like the rest of the players, ”

IPL 2021 to resume from September 19 in the UAE

🗓️ The dates are OUT!



Get ready for the #VIVOIPL extravaganza in the UAE 🇦🇪



FULL SCHEDULE 👇 pic.twitter.com/8yUov0CURb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) July 25, 2021

The latest edition of the cash-rich league will recommence from September 19. The remaining matches of the season will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Defending champion MI will take on arch-rivials in the opening contest of the second leg of IPL 2021.

