IPL 2021: "RCB have found good combination with depth, clarity of roles" - Sanjay Bangar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting consultant Sanjay Bangar has said the team has found a good combination that offers depth as well as separate roles for different players.

RCB are third in the IPL 2021 points table after 11 matches, and look set to qualify for the playoffs for the second year running.

The form of key batters like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers has been instrumental in RCB's performances this season, while wicketkeeper KS Bharat has also impressed in the few opportunities he has had.

Speaking ahead of RCB's match against Punjab Kings, Sanjay Bangar said:

"We have found a good combination, where we have some depth as well as clarity of roles. Virat Kohli is consistently opening, AB de Villiers has been given the role of a finisher.

"We wanted to have a change in our middle-order and Maxwell has done his job very well. KS Bharat, in the few chances that he has got, has consolidated at no.3 and also taken on spinners. So quite a few things have gone well for us this season."

RCB may make changes according to conditions: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar also said that while RCB want to go ahead with their current batting order in as many matches as possible, they may tweak the lineup if conditions demand it.

"We may make some changes in the batting order depending on the conditions, especially if it is a pitch that favors the bowlers and the ball is not coming on to the bat, but more or less, we have got a settled batting line up so we would like to go forward with that for most games," Bangar said.

RCB will take on the Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Sunday, needing just one win to ensure qualification.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Also Read

RCB won the toss and elected to bat in the match against PBKS. They made no changes to their playing XI for this fixture.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far