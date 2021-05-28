IPL 2021: Kohli and his RCB side can't wait for their "F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion" with fans

IPL 2021 may have hit pause, however that hasn't stopped the franchises from keeping their fans engaged on social media. The Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Instagram page paid a rich tribute to its fans on Thursday (May 27)

The occasion was the "F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion," which was released on Thursday. The 1994 dramedy went on to become a cult show over the decade spanning 236 episodes and centered around friendship and love.

The clip on the RCB Instagram page saw Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell paying the ultimate ode to fans. You can watch the clip below.

RCB's journey in IPL 2021

RCB had a great start to this edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They are currently placed third in the points table below the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Their season was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson, who made a great impact on their batting and bowling fronts. By the end of the seven games, Maxwell had 223 runs from seven matches, while Harshal Patel was the purple cap holder with 17 wickets to his name. Only time will tell if RCB can manage to get their hands on the elusive silverware.

IPL 2021 likely to resume in September

After weeks of speculation, it appears the league will resume just four days after the conclusion of India’s five-Test series against England. A Board official revealed that the weekend of September 18-19 will mark the resumption, while the final will be played on October 9-10 weekend.

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start should be between September 18th to 20th. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to restart it on a weekend date. Similarly, October 9th or 10th will be the final as it’s a weekend,” a person privy to the developments told PTI.

The existing schedule hasn’t been revamped yet but it is learnt that the 31 games will jam in 10 double-headers and seven evening games. All knockout matches will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

“We are finalising the itinerary and there will be 10 double-headers and seven evening matches along with four main [playoff] games, which completes the list of 31 matches,” the official said on condition of anonymity.