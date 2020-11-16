IPL 2021: 'RCB do not need to make wholesale changes in the auction' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could manage without a mega auction before IPL 2021. as they do not need to make wholesale changes to their squad.

He made this observation while reviewing the Virat Kohli-led side's IPL 2020 performances and looking at the road ahead for them. in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Chopra started by pointing out that Devdutt Padikkal is a great prospect for the future, lauding his impressive batting at the top of the order in his debut season for RCB.

"Devdutt Padikkal is the bright future of Indian cricket. He plays very well and impressed a lot. It does not happen that an uncapped player does so well in his first season," said Chopra.

The renowned commentator observed that Aaron Finch had not lived up to expectations at RCB, failing to play a substantial knock for the franchise in IPL 2020.

"Aaron Finch was a little disappointing, as RCB had expected a lot from him because he is the Australian captain. He does very well in white-ball cricket, knows how to make hundreds but forget the hundreds, making a fifty was also difficult for him," observed Chopra.

The former India opener added that Joshua Philippe, the other foreign opener in the RCB ranks, had also not delivered, considering the promise he had shown in the BBL.

"I feel there was too much hype about Joshua Philippe, but he is very young. When an Australian-New Zealand staff comes, they think that a player who has done well in the BBL will suddenly succeed here as well," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that Moeen Ali was another player who did not deliver the goods for RCB in the limited opportunities he got.

"Moeen Ali was in and out of the team, but the few times he played, the performance was not up to the mark," observed Chopra.

The former KKR player pointed out that Chris Morris getting injured towards the business end of the tournament hit RCB hard.

"Chris Morris had injury problems; he got injured at the crucial moment. He was injured in the beginning, did well in the middle and got injured again," observed Chopra.

The former India player highlighted that RCB's fortunes are intrinsically linked with that of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and that the franchise often fails to do well when the duo does not fire.

"But one thing is that RCB is over-dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. It is not right if the team does not perform if two players do not do well. It is probably the curse of having two champion players in your side."

Aakash Chopra observed that there were positives for RCB on the bowling front, though, as Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal gave a good account of themselves in IPL 2020.

"The RCB bowling has improved from what it was earlier. Washington Sundar bowls well; Chahal always bowls well, so they have got two quality spinners," observed Chopra.

The former opener also believes that Navdeep Saini is on the way up, and Mohammed Siraj has shown promise.

"Navdeep Saini will keep on progressing, and Siraj also has potential. It will be good if they get another Indian fast bowler or even an overseas one," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra says that RCB's future looks promising

Aakash Chopra believes that RCB need to strengthen their pace bowling attack. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that RCB did a decent job in IPL 2020 and sounded hopeful that the franchise could have a good future in the competition.

"I feel RCB have got the ingredients to do well going ahead. It is just about now playing with freedom. RCB should pat themselves on the back, as they did decently well and think about the future because I feel this team can do well," said Chopra.

He opined that the Bangalore-based franchise does not require significant changes to their squad other than strengthening their pace bowling department.

"I don't feel there is a need for too many changes in the RCB squad. They don't need to leave out anyone. They have to gather some fast bowling resources."

The 43-year old pointed out that RCB can even do without a mega auction before IPL 2021, reiterating that they do not need wholesale changes.

"They will be able to manage even if the mega auction does not happen. They do not need to make wholesale changes, so a mini-auction will be a good auction where they should pick some fast bowlers," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by suggesting a more significant role for Shivam Dube in the RCB lineup and hoping that the franchise adopts a more aggressive approach in the future.

"They should give a bigger role to Shivam Dube, as he has the temperament and the striking ability. They should play with a fearless approach, which was missing in the second half of the tournament," concluded Chopra.

Apart from replenishing their fast bowling resources, the Royal Challengers Bangalore should also be on the lookout for some quality Indian middle-order batsmen. The lack of specialist batsmen lower down the order had forced Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to take a more conservative approach at times in IPL 2020.