IPL 2021: RCB quick Kyle Jamieson keen on getting a head-start in subcontinent conditions ahead of T20 World Cup

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Kyle Jamieson is eager to fine-tune his skills on the subcontinent ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to start in October.

The quick will be part of the IPL that restarts on September 19 in the UAE. The tournament was postponed on May 4 following the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Jamieson was RCB's most expensive buy in the 2021 auction. He was picked up for a whopping Rs. 15 crores and was the second-most expensive purchase of the auction.

As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, the Kiwi bowler is keen on adapting and developing his skill set during the IPL. Jamieson hopes he will benefit from it when he lines up in New Zealand colors during the T20 World Cup. Jamieson said:

"It certainly gives us, (and) me, a little bit of a head-start in terms of getting used to those conditions and those grounds. It’s nice to have a block of T20 cricket going into the World Cup and, like I said, just a good chance to practice some T20 skillsets in the venues we’re going to be playing in."

Jamieson picked up nine wickets in seven games for RCB in the first half of IPL 2021. As far as the T20 World Cup goes, New Zealand will face-off against Pakistan in their Super 12 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

RCB's run in IPL 2021

RCB made a great start to the latest edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They were third in the points table behind the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively. RCB will be hoping for their stars to continue in the same vein when the remainder of the IPL resumes in the UAE.

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25). The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season.

The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021. Apart from weekends, there will be double-headers on September 28, October 7 and October 8.

The Delhi Capitals are the only franchise that will play three afternoon matches. Meanwhile.. the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar