IPL 2021: RCB's Washington Sundar ruled out of UAE leg

In a telling blow to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2021. He'll be replaced by Akash Deep, a 24-year-old right-arm medium pacer from Bengal.

Washington Sundar fractured his finger in a practice match during India's ongoing Test tour of England and had to head home immediately. He's yet to recover from it. Ironically, it was his RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj who hit him hard on the hands with a short-ball. Sundar had walked back off the field in excruciating pain. The RCB said in an official statement:

"Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury. Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise has been named as replacement. The move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as the team continues to develop exceptional talents and create a pathway for young talents to find their way into IPL and Indian Cricket," the franchise said in an official statement."

Washington Sundar has been a core member of the RCB squad for the past five years, contributing 27 wickets with his off-spinners. Most of his scalps have come in the powerplay where Virat Kohli has often used him to contain runs. He's also an ever-improving lower order batsman and has scored 217 runs in 42 games for RCB at an average of 14.47.

RCB new recruit Akash Deep's stats

Born in Bihar, Akash Deep made all of his domestic debuts in 2019. Since then, he has featured in nine first-class, 11 List A and 15 T20s, picking 35, 17 and 21 wickets respectively. His stats in the shortest format are the most notable - an average of 16.85, economy rate of 6.67 and and the best figures of 4/35.

