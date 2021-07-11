[Watch] IPL 2021: RCB shares throwback of Harshal Patel's journey with the side

Harshal Patel was the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) breakout bowler in IPL 2021, and the side paid a rich tribute to the Haryana player for his scintillating run in the first phase of the tournament.

The pacer currently leads the list of bowlers with the most wickets in IPL 2021. Patel has picked up 17 wickets from seven games at an average of 15.11, including a five-wicket haul.

The franchise shared a few images showing his journey with the side during IPL 2014 before returning to the fold again this season after being traded by the Delhi Capitals.

Harshal Patel's stint with RCB in IPL 2021

Patel was the leading wicket-taker in the first phase of the tournament and played a key role in the side's win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) by picking up five wickets.

He followed it up with two three-wicket hauls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Patel had made his IPL debut for RCB in 2012 and was part of the franchise for six straight seasons. He played 36 games for them in those years and picked up 34 wickets in total.

In 2018, he moved to Delhi but couldn’t make a mark in three consecutive seasons, picking up just 12 wickets in 12 games during his time with the team.

RCB's run in IPL 2021

RCB had a great start to this edition of the IPL, winning five of their seven games. They were placed third in the points table below the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings when the season was suspended back in April.

Their IPL 2021 campaign was bolstered by the arrival of Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. Both players positively impacted their batting and bowling fronts, respectively.

RCB will be hoping for Patel and their stars to continue in the same vein when the remainder of the IPL resumes in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

