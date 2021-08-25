IPL 2021: RCB sign English all-rounder George Garton

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed English all-rounder George Garton and have filled up their overseas quota for IPL 2021. The announcement was made on RCB's official Instagram handle. The post was captioned:

"🔊ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 Talented all-rounder from England, George Garton, will join the RCB family for the rest of #IPL2021. He completes our overseas players quota for the season. 🤩 Welcome to the team, George! 💪🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NowAChallenger."

George Garton is a left-arm quick who impressed in his debut season for Sussex and was fast-tracked to the England squad to face Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A side four months after making his county debut. He also played a major role in Southern Brave becoming the first-ever champions in the Hundred.

George Garton completes RCB's overseas quota

Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga were roped in for Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, and George Garton. As a result, they have completed the overseas roster which is also missing Finn Allen, Daniel Sams and Scott Kuggeleijn.

The other overseas players in the RCB squad are AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, and Dan Christian.

We’re thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of #IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/nEf6mtRcNt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Adam Zampa pulled out of the first half of IPL 2021 without playing a single game for personal reasons. Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, has been in stunning form for the island nation. He was the highest wicket-taker in the India-Sri Lanka series with 10 scalps from five games courtesy of his leg-spin skills.

The 24-year-old is also a handy batsman in the lower-order, having scored over 800 runs in international cricket from 51 games.

There has also been a change at the top among the coaching staff. Simon Katich has stepped down from his position as head coach, and Mike Hesson, currently the director of cricket operations, has taken on the additional responsibility of filling in for Katich.

