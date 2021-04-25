IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli fined 12 lakhs for slow over rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined ₹12 lakh as his team maintained a slow over rate in their IPL 2021 fixture against the Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli has escaped a ban since it was his team's first offense. According to the new rules of IPL, if a team is unable to complete an innings in 90 minutes, the authorities will fine the skipper. The first offense will draw a penalty of ₹12 lakh, and the same will increase to ₹24 lakh for the second offense.

If the team fails to maintain the required over rate the third time, the captain will receive a ₹30 lakh ban and a one-match ban. Earlier in IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma have been fined ₹12 lakh each for their team's slow over rate.

Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against CSK#IPL2021 #CSKvRCBhttps://t.co/2cn9W2Teca — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) April 25, 2021

Virat Kohli's team suffered their first defeat in IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings earlier today. After losing the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore afforded 191 runs to the Chennai-based franchise. In reply, they could score only 122 runs in their 20 overs as they lost by 69 runs.

Virat Kohli's men will head to Ahmedabad for their next four matches of IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell will be the player to watch out for in the Ahmedabad leg (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

IPL 2021 will move to Ahmedabad this week. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play four matches at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium over the next ten days.

Virat Kohli and co. will kick off their Ahmedabad leg against the Delhi Capitals on April 27 before taking on the Punjab Kings (April 30), the Kolkata Knight Riders (May 3) and Punjab again (May 6). Kohli will be keen to ensure his team completes the innings in the required time.