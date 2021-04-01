RCB skipper Virat Kohli lands in Chennai; will begin quarantine soon

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has reached Chennai ahead of the IPL 2021 season. Kohli will soon begin his mandatory quarantine period before joining his teammates in the RCB camp.

Indian cricket team players had the option of moving from their bio-bubble for the England series to the IPL bubble. However, captain Virat Kohli decided to spend some time with his family before entering the IPL bio-bubble.

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a photo of Virat Kohli's arrival in Chennai on Instagram earlier today.

"If you thought we were done breaking the internet for the day, think again! Captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai," RCB captioned the post.

According to IPL bio-bubble protocols, Virat Kohli will have to quarantine for a week in Chennai.

The 32-year-old will also have to return negative COVID-19 tests to be eligible to join his team before the season opener against the Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Can Virat Kohli guide the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL title in 2021?

Virat Kohli has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of three active IPL teams with no titles to their name. Virat Kohli has played for the RCB franchise since the inaugural season and will be keen to end the team's championship drought in IPL 2021.

Last year, RCB got off to an excellent start but could only manage to finish fourth in the tournament. The Virat Kohli-led outfit should focus on playing with the same consistency throughout the 2021 season.

The likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal will be key to RCB's success alongside Kohli.

It will be exciting to see if Royal Challengers Bangalore can win the IPL trophy in 2021.