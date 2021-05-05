IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli returns home 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and his family have safely reached their home in Mumbai. Kohli was in the RCB bio-bubble at Ahmedabad with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Unfortunately, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the IPL bio-bubbles, BCCI had to postpone IPL 2021. Since the RCB squad did not have any positive cases, Virat Kohli and a few other team members have left the bubble.

Photos of Virat Kohli reaching his home have gone viral on Instagram. A user named Viral Bhayani shared three pictures from Kohli's arrival, and the post has received over 60,000 likes so far.

The Indian cricket team captain will likely rest for a few days before he leaves for the United Kingdom along with his squad to play the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

After the game against New Zealand, Team India will play five Tests against England before returning home to play the ICC T20 World Cup. At the moment, it seems the BCCI may shift the global event to the United Arab Emirates. However, nothing is official as of now.

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore performed brilliantly in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal discuss their plans during the match against Punjab Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Given the form they showed in IPL 2021, it looked like Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will finally end their title drought this year. The team recorded four wins in their first four matches and held a place in the top 4 when the tournament was suspended.

The organizers are optimistic that they will be able to complete IPL 2021 in the second half of the year. It will be interesting to see if RCB can continue their good form when the season resumes.