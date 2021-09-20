IPL 2021: “RCB will have to recruit someone from the auction” - Brad Hogg on Virat Kohli’s replacement as captain

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have to recruit someone from the IPL mega auction as replacement for Virat Kohli as captain.

On Sunday, Kohli revealed he would be stepping down as RCB skipper at the end of the IPL season. Earlier, he had also announced that he would be quitting as India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup this year.

Discussing about RCB’s next skipper on his YouTube channel, Hogg opined that no one from the current set-up fits the bill. The Australian explained:

“RCB will have to recruit someone next year to come in and captain the franchise. I don’t think there will be anyone within their group. AB de Villiers, we don’t know how long he's going to go on for. You just don’t want someone to go in there and patch up that particular space if he is only going to be there for a short term.”

The 50-year-old suggested that the RCB must look at someone who can stay in the leadership role for a longer period. He elaborated:

“What you want to do is recruit someone for the long term, someone who is going to be at the helm and the core for RCB. They are going to have to recruit well from the auction. They will be after someone who can lead this team for the next 7-9 years, like Virat Kohli has. You want that stability at the top of the tree.”

Hogg further pointed out:

“If you look at all the successful teams, Rohit Sharma has captained Mumbai Indians for a very long time and they have had a lot of success. MSD (Dhoni) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as with (Stephen) Fleming as the coach. They have been at the helm for a very long time. No one in RCB right now can take that role of captain.”

“Wouldn’t be surprised if RCB try and retain Kyle Jamieson” - Brad Hogg

Kyle Jamieson in action during Surrey CCC v Middlesex in Vitality T20 Blast

Asked to name the players he would like RCB to retain ahead of the mega auction, Hogg picked Kohli, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal.

According to the former Australian cricketer, retaining a New Zealand player is a safe bet because they are unlikely to pull out of an IPL season. Hogg said:

“I think RCB are going to keep Virat Kohli and, I wouldn’t be surprised if RCB try and retain Kyle Jamieson. We will see how he goes for the rest of the season. He is a big recruit. They will try and keep Siraj as well and Padikkal. You want to keep your core Indian players there. So in Kohli and Siraj, you have got two quality Indian players there.”

He added:

“I’ll use the RTM (Right to Match) on Padikkal or probably on Jamieson as that key all-rounder. If you want to make an investment in a particular overseas player, it is better to go with a New Zealander. They are the more likely ones to not pull out of an IPL season.”

While the rules on IPL player retention are not official yet, according to reports franchises could be allowed to retain 2-4 players and would get to use the RTM option as well.

